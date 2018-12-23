120-Installment Debt Settlement to Be Launched in 2019, Achtsioglou Says

ATHENS – The programme for the debt settlement to the social security funds will be launched in the first three months of 2019, Labour Minister Effie Achtsioglou said on Sunday in an interview with ‘Ethnos’ newspaper.

Achtsioglou explained that the programme will cut the main debt and give the debtors the opportunity to pay back the amount in 120 installments.

“The programme will give a breather to ten thousands of professionals,” she stressed.

Regarding the minimum wage, she said that it will rise in mid-January.

The Labour Minister said that the government’s aim is to increase the citizens’ income and improve the quality of their life.