Greek Police Tracing Chemical Trail of SKAI Bombers to Terror Group

ATHENS – Greek police tracing the steps of perpetrators who set off a bomb outside the building housing the offices of SKAI TV and the newspaper Kathimerini reportedly have found some evidence from chemical analyses that the Group of Popular Fighters was behind the assault as suspected.

Sources who weren’t identified told the paper that the improvised explosive device (IED) was made with ammonium dynamite, a signature of the group that has, like other terrorist and anarchist groups been periodically hitting targets around the capital.

There were no injuries in the bomb attack, which caused extensive damage to the building as workers left the building after warnings were phoned to two other media outlets before the bomb exploded outside at 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 17.

A security camera on the roof recorded a car that police think was the one used by the attackers against the station the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA said is biased against the government.

The dark-colored Opel was found burned in the Athens neighborhood of Ano Petralona, as the paper had reported with police reportedly saying it was torched 10-15 minutes after the bomb exploded.

The video shows the car moving briefly on the coastal Ethnarhou Makariou street in the direction of Piraeus, after the assailants had planted the backpack containing around 10 kilograms (22.2 pounds) of explosives near the building before making a U-turn at the traffic light right across the building.

The car had been reported stolen on November 19 from Nea Ionia and had forged license plates. It has been transferred to the police’s forensic laboratories where it will be examined for DNA traces.

The powerful blast caused extensive damage to the building’s glass front but no injuries and drew denunciations from most political parties, including SYRIZA, which SKAI officials and the major opposition New Democracy said was partly to blame for making the station a target and ignoring calls for security.