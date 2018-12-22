ND Leader Mitsotakis Foresees General Elections by May the Latest

ATHENS – General elections will be held by May the latest, given the situation with Panos Kammenos, according to main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday, referring to the National Defence minister and leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL), the junior partner of the ruling coalition.

At a luncheon he traditionally hosts for the press every Christmas, Mitsotakis referred to the issue of the Prespes Agreement which he opposes, saying that “the important issue is for this government to leave as soon as possible and I hope this will happen before the Prespes Agreement (comes to parliament), in order that citizens themselves decide on this national issue.”

Referring to Kammenos, who has repeatedly said that he will vote down the Agreement and resign if it comes to the Greek parliament for ratification, Mitsotakis said, “If Kammenos withdraws from the government I can’t see how (Prime Minister Alexis) Tsipras will continue to govern without a parliamentary majority. That’s why I see general elections by May the latest.”

After the resignation of Nikos Kotzias as Foreign minister, he said, “we essentially do not have a Foreign minister, and serving as Defence minister is Panos Kammenos, who does not hesitate to say whatever he wants as he’s facing the prospect of his political career’s end,” the main opposition leader said.