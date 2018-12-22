Kammenos is Dangerous for the Country

By Antonis H. Diamataris December 22, 2018

Defense Minister Panos Kammenos. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yorgos Kontarinis)

Is it possible for a government minister to make such irresponsible and dangerous statements as Panos Kammenos’ and still remain in office?

Is there no longer a sense of national interest, of red lines beyond which nobody can go for personal political gain?

Can everything be exploited for votes, even a country’s security?

Case in point: Panos Kammenos, the Greece’s defense minister, speaking to the officers, non-commissioned officers and sailors serving in the 588thBattalion of the Greek Navy, made two serious mistakes. One …

