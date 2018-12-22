Vasilopita with Almonds, a Traditional Favorite

This time of year, the tradition of the vasilopita once again takes center stage at family gatherings. Vasilopita is the traditional sweet bread or cake with a lucky coin baked into it or inserted after baking, depending on the recipe, honoring Saint Basil the Great. Born into a wealthy family, St. Basil gave away his earthly riches to the poor and thus became associated with the tradition of gift giving, delivering presents for children on his feast day January 1. …