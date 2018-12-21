International Orthodox Christian Charities Releases Holiday Gift Catalog

BALTIMORE, MD – In time for the busiest giving season of the year, International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC) has released its gift catalog, offering gift-givers ways to share with loved ones while helping people in need at home and abroad.

Dubbed Gifts of Love, the updated catalog, available both in print and online, showcases the impact that private donations of varying levels have for people in need. The symbolic gifts, ranging from $10 to $5,000, illustrate basic program costs across the regions where IOCC offers assistance. Whether it’s reliable access to safe water and nourishing food, hearing aids and glasses for children who need them, or vaccinations against childhood diseases, and wheelchairs for increased independence, items in IOCC’s catalog highlight how donations of all sizes help improve the lives of women, children, and men around the world.

“Supporters want to see the difference their donations make, and this new gift catalog provides a glimpse into the workings behind our programming,” said IOCC Director of Development and Communications Katrina Straker. “It’s so important to see that every single gift makes a difference and creates impactful change for someone in need. We’re excited to bring our donors just a little bit closer to the people they serve in this way.”

Gifts of Love can be accessed online at ioccgifts.org, and print copies can be requested from IOCC at 410-243-9820 or relief@iocc.org.

IOCC is the humanitarian and development agency of the Assembly of Canonical Bishops of the United States of America. Since its inception in 1992, IOCC has provided more than $661 million in humanitarian relief and sustainable development programs in over 60 countries worldwide. Today, IOCC applies its expertise in humanitarian response to man-made and natural crises in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the United States, offering assistance based s