A. Fantis Parochial School’s Christmas Celebration (Pics)

BROOKLYN – With songs, carols, dancing and theatrical performances, the A. Fantis Parochial School of Sts. Constantine and Helen in Brooklyn Christmas celebration took place on December 20.

The school principal Theodore Tasoulas, in his welcoming remarks congratulated the teachers of the Greek Studies Department, Ioanna Glava, Anastasios Gementzopoulos, Areti Giovanou, Sofia Stasinou, and James Voris, for the work they are doing, the students for the zeal and their efforts and he thanked the parents for their support and cooperation.

The presiding priest of the community, Fr. Evagoras Constantinides, spoke to The National herald at the event, urging the faithful to remember the true meaning of the holiday season, the Holy days, not just the entertainment, the gifts, and the food.

Parent Teacher Organization co-president Connie Pitsoulis congratulated the students for the excellent celebration they presented and wished Merry Christmas to the entire Greek community.

Ioanna Glava, Chair of the Greek Studies Department, wished the New Year to be creative and constructive for all the Greek community schools.