Russian Envoy Says FYROM Name No Deal Breaker with Greece

ATHENS – A diplomatic flap behind them, there won’t be any lingering fallout from a clash over Russia’s alleged role in in trying to undermine a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Moscow’s Ambassador to Greece said.

Greece ejected two Russian diplomats earlier after accusing them of trying to scuttle the deal that would also open the door for FYROM to get into NATO as North Macedonia, which the US was said to want as a bulwark against Russian interests in the Balkans.

“The ratification or not of the Prespes agreement will not affect relations with Greece,” Andrey Maslov told journalists in Athens, during a briefing on a recent trip of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prespes was referring to the lake which borders Greece and FYROM where the deal was signed over the objections of as many as 62-65 percent of Greeks who are opposed, as is the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA’s junior coalition partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos.

Maslov said relations between the two countries have normalized again after the row and expulsions over FYROM and indicated Russia won’t use its position on the UN Security Council to go against the agreement, said Kathimerini.

“For us, it makes no difference. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was clear about this almost a year ago. He said whatever name Athens and Skopje agree to for FYROM, if this is decided officially and enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Macedonia, then we will certainly recognize it,” he said.

But Maslov said Russia would use unspecified countermeasures if the deal opens the door for North Macedonia to enter NATO and added that Greece should not be upset that Russia wants to sell a missile defense system to Turkey even though critics said it could used against Greece in a conflict.