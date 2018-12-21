New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA Bounces Back to 10.5%

ATHENS – Holiday handouts that seemed to have given Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA Alexis Tsipras a boost with voters didn’t have a lasting effect as the latest survey with elections coming next year show the major opposition New Democracy is back to a double-digit lead, at 10.5 percent.

That was the finding in the poll taken by Pulse which gave the Conservatives a 33.5-23 percent edge of Tsipras’ sagging party after he repeatedly reneged on anti-austerity promises the last nearly four years.

A previous poll showed New Democracy plunged to only a 4.7 percent lead as Tsipras was riding a crest after announcing pension cuts set to begin Jan. 1, 2019 had been scrapped with permission of the country’s international creditors and as he promised to hire thousands of workers.

The survey was conducted from Dec. 16-18, a period during which lower-income Greeks and some pensioners started getting social dividends political rivals said were a transparent bid to buy votes, which other parties have done as well.

In third was the center-left Movement for Change led by former PASOK Socialist officials whose party went under after backing austerity in a former coalition led by New Democracy.

They were tied at 7 percent with the ultra-extreme right Golden, whose 15 lawmakers and dozens of members are in the fourth year of a trial on charges of running a criminal gang that used neo-Nazi methods and with one member accused of murdering anti-Fascist hip-hop artist Pavlos Fyssas in 2013.

The only other party to pass the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament was the KKE Communists in their usual position at 6 percent. That was bad news for other parties now in power, including Tsipras’ partner, the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, the once-promising To Potami (The River) collection of intellectuals and academics, and the Union of Centrists.

Asked who was more likely to win elections that must be held by October, 2019, but with speculation snap polls could be called, New Democracy had a runaway 57-25 gap over SYRIZA as Tsipras said the surveys are wrong and he will win re-election despite hitting workers, pensioners and the poor with more brutal measures he swore to reject.

New Democracy chief, by a margin of 36-25 percent, was also the favorite among respondents asked who would be the better choice for Prime Minister.