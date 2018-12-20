Tsipras: Our Aim is to Establish Our Region as One of Peace, Cooperation and Prosperity

The aim of this tripartite cooperation is to establish the region as a region of peace, prosperity, cooperation and co-growth, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday at the 5th Summit of Greece, Israel and Cyprus being held in Israel.

Tsipras thanked the prime minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu for his hospitality and for the opportunity to visit the city Beer Sheba and expressed his amazement over the city which is located in the middle of a desert and has developed substantially in recent years.

Referring to cyber-security, Tsipras noted that “the threats today are not just the traditional ones” and expressed admiration for the level of the technology and research that is being carried out in the area, adding that it provides a great model “on the direction our services should take as well our defence before threats that today are not like those we have traditionally known in previous years”.

Tsipras said that the fact that this trilateral meeting is held for the fifth time proves that “we have established an institution of essential cooperation, of a strategic nature.”

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras referred to the special importance of the natural gas pipeline East Med after the end of the 5th Greece, Israel, Cyprus Summit.

“Those of us collaborating on the construction of this energy road, are also paving the way for stability and peace in our region,” he noted.

Tsipras said that the next Summit will be held at Knossos, which he said is a very important city of the ancient Minoan civilisation on Crete, an island of cooperation and co-growth as the East Med pipeline will pass from there.

On his part Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that agreements have been expanded and friendships strengthened among Greece, Cyprus and Israel since 2016.

Netanyahu was speaking after the end of the 5th Greek-Israeli-Cyprus Summit, adding that peace and pluralism are threatened by terrorism and religious fundamentalism.

The Israeli Prime Minister also spoke about Beer Sheba, where the Summit was held, which was transformed from a region in the middle of the desert into a modern city with an important role in high technology and cyber security.