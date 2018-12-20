Israel Offers Greece Help Fighting Anti-Semitic Vandalism

With hate rising and growing incidents of anti-semitism, Israel has joined in combating the problem in Greece after vandals, including believed to be from the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, vandalized Holocaust monuments and cemeteries.

That came in the form of a dialogue between the countries in talks that were said to have concentrated on xenophobia, with discussions between senior government, judicial and other officials from both countries and a team of experts on human rights who will advise Greek officials on handling hate crimes, but no game plan was given other than talk.

The result was reportedly to use social media, how to conduct a criminal investigation on hate crimes, training prosecutors and judges, detecting and prosecuting hate crimes and analyzing ways to respond to anti-Semitic incidents in Greece.

That came as Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered an investigation into the latest vandalism of the Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki on Dec. 15 where unknown vandals spray-painted a black Swastika on the memorial following a rally by protesters opposed to the name deal Greece signed over the summer with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The work by famed sculptor Nandor Gild, which was finished in 1997 after his death by is son, Daniel, was vandalized with black spray-painted swastikas, the latest hate crime, the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) reported. The perpetrators have yet to be identified.

The Israeli embassy in Athens and the World Jewish Congress condemned the defacing.

“Turning Jews into scapegoats for events that they have absolutely no responsibility for is the absolute expression of anti-Semitism. Such incidents by extreme nationalist circles must be condemned by all and the aggressors must finally be led before justice,” the embassy said, JNS reported.

“It is alarming and disgraceful that a monument honoring the memory of Jews who perished in the Holocaust should become a routine target for those espousing vile expressions of hatred and anti-Semitism,” said WJC CEO and Executive Vice President Robert Singer.

“We are extremely concerned by the steady rise of anti-Semitic vandalism facing the Jewish community in Greece and elsewhere in Europe,” said Singer. “