ATHENS – Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, after saying he would hire 10,000 more public workers to replace priests taken off state payrolls, said his coalition will also hire 15,000 teachers after rival parties said he is trying to buy votes after plunging in polls following repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Earlier this year the government, which includes the tiny, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) said it would hire 20,000 more civil servants, essentially reversing a wave of firings under previous governments.

The paring had been ordered by the country’s international lenders, the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They put up 326 billion euros ($374.39 billion) in three bailouts that expired on Aug. 20 after nearly 8 ½ years and came with big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings, cutting the minimum wage, diluting workers rights and selling off state enterprises.

Tsipras said he would halt those but ordered more to get the third of the rescue packages in 2015, for 86 billion euros ($98.76 billion) but has been frantically trying to wiggle out of more reforms and austerity measures to which he agreed with elections coming in 2019.

The new hirings come as the Premier ordered some 900 million euros ($1.033 billion) in holiday handouts and social dividends for people whose benefits have been cut far more than the one-time monies they will get, which major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis characterized as giving them a tip.

The recruitments would be part of a joint three-year program by the Education Ministry and the Administrative Reform Ministry aimed at boosting the state education sector to meet SYRIZA promises to focus on social policies after burying workers, pensioners and the poor with an avalanche of tax hikes and taking away benefits.

In a speech to ministers, Tsipras said most of the promises he made at the Thessaloniki International Fair in September have been accomplished, including the halting of more pension cuts scheduled for Jan. 1 2019.

That came after the lenders agreed when the government said it had surpassed a primary surplus goal of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that doesn’t include interest on the debt the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security, some military expenditures

Among new social welfare measures in the works are a 410-million-euro ($470.86 million) housing subsidy and a new law for protecting indebted homeowners after Tsipras let banks foreclose on homes, breaking another pledge.

He also said he will restore the minimum wage to pre-crisis levels, four years after he said he would and as he also wants to halt coming first-time taxes on previously exempt low-income individuals and families.

The handouts come with growing speculation he will call snap polls but he said elections will go on as scheduled in September next year.