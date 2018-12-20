Greek Armed Forces Chief Warns Turkey: Stay Off Greek Islets

ATHENS – With provocations in the Aegean picking up after Greece has moved to tighten relations with the United States, Hellenic Defense General Staff (GEETHA) Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis said if Turkish forces land on Greek islet they will be squashed.

“If they land on an islet, we will flatten it. And this is a red line that is adopted by the government as well,” he told journalists during a briefing in Athens.

But despite Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras mulling expanding an American military presence in Greece after he said he would end it, Apostolakis said he doesn’t expect the US or the European Union would help if Greece and Turkey – both NATO partners – went into armed conflict.

He said that if Greece ever had to defend itself, it would fight alone. “Our effort focuses on not having to reach that point. With the US and the European Union we want to ensure that the Turks will not go that far,” he added.

NATO said it wants no part of the tension between the countries and has said nothing as Turkey keeps sending fighter jets to violate Greek air space, with the number of sorties picking up, and also having warships go past Greek islands.

Earlier this year that included the rocky, uninhabited islet of Imia which both claim and over which they nearly went to war in 1996, with three Greek servicemen dying when their helicopter crashed there under mysterious circumstances.

Turkey doesn’t recognize the United Nations Law of the Sea and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said he won’t accept the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries and he covets return of some islands ceded to Greece that are almost within shouting distance of Turkey’s shoreline.

Apostolakis’ warning came days after the first US-Greece Strategic Dialogue in Washington where the US said Greece was a key ally in an important geopolitical region but as American-made F-35 fighter jets could be sold to Turkey which critics said could be used against Greece.

“Greece works as a bridge and plays a positive role. The Greece-Israel-Egypt axis offsets the pressure exerted by Turkey,” he said, referring to the three countries, as well as Cyprus – where Turkish warships are trying to keep foreign energy companies, including US giant ExxonMobil from drilling for oil and gas, joining in energy projects for the EU.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos was on the island of Kastellorizo where he declared that Greece will demarcate its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the coming months in waters which Turkey also disputes.

“Kastellorizo’s EEZ is of particular importance to our country’s economy. Within the next months, the declaration of the EEZ will unleash the potential for natural gas extraction for our country, (revealing) large gas fields that will meet the needs of future generations,” he said, with energy becoming a catalyst in the region.

It was unclear, however, whether he was referring to Greece’s EEZ in the eastern Aegean or that in the Ionian Sea and in waters off western coast of the Peloponnese, as former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias had suggested in October this year should have its borders extended from six to 12 miles, drawing anger from Turkey.

Kammenos also warned that those “that do not respect our national sovereignty and territorial integrity will be crushed,” stepping up the bellicose talk.

A few hours after Turkish fighter jets flew over the small island of Kastelorizo in the eastern Mediterranean, a second pair was recorded over the islet of Oinousses, according to defense officials on Dec. 20.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said his country won’t sit still if Greece tries to take military action nor give up its rights in the region. Akar said Turkey has taken all necessary precautions “not to allow any faits accomplis in the Aegean and the Mediterranean.”

He added that, “We are making every effort to protect our blue homeland. There is no way we will back down from the rights of our country and our people,” but saying Turkey prefers good relations and not trouble.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu disputed the status of the Imia islets in the eastern Aegean, telling the Parliament the status of the islets “is not precisely defined either in the Treaty of Lausanne in 1923 nor in the Treaty of Paris in 1947,” reported Kathimerini.

“However, there has been no change in the status of the islands since the Imia crisis in 1996. As such, there is always tension between Turkey and Greece,” he said, adding that the Turkish General Staff and Ministry of Defense are “continuing exploratory contacts with Greece.”

He said, however, that, “This is a sensitive issue, so we will continue our consultations,” without upping the aggression as Turkey had been doing.