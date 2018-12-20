Greek Referees to Abstain from Super League Matches

Greek referees announced their abstention from the 15th day of the Greek Super League games after the attack by unknown individuals against their collegue from Larissa, Thanassis Tzilos, on Wednesday.

In an announcement on Thursday, the referees they expressed their abhorrence and frustration over the repetitive attacks against people in their profession.

“As a basic expression of support to our colleague, we will abstain from the games until further notice. We extend our wishes to our colleague to get well soon and stand by his side and against all those that are attempting to terrify us,” the referees said.