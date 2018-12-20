Costas Gavras: No Final Decision Has Been Reached on My New Film

Film director Costas Gavras sent a message to the media through the Athens-Macedonian News Agency on his new film which is at the final stages of pre-shooting preparation.

After a series of articles on his new film that focuses on the crisis between Greece and Europe, the noted director said to the press, “As long as the research period is in progress, no information deriving either from me or the production is news. You and I are aware of the value of fake news.”

Gavras also noted that “when the preparation and planning of the film is completed, I will inform you myself on its shooting, on the Greek and European actors and the crew that will be selected and on the shooting locations. Until then, neither I nor my colleagues will be giving interviews because we have nothing to say yet, particularly during this time of the film’s preparations.”

A film, said Greek-born Gavras, and especially this one more that any other, demands hard physical work and great mental focus.