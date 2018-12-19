Police Arrest Foreign National at ATH Airport on Heroin-Smuggling Charge

A 43-year-old Pakistani man was arrested at Athens International Airport “Eleftherios Venizelos” and charged with attempting to smuggle over 11 kilos of heroin into Greece.

The suspect, who was arrested on December 18, is considered to be member of an organized drug trafficking ring that smuggles drugs from Asia into Greece. The suspect was intercepted by police officers during targeted checks at the airport to prevent drug smuggling, following his arrival from Lahore via Doha.

Carefully hidden in a false bottom in his luggage, police found four packages of heroin with a total weight of 11 kilos and 180 grams .

The suspect was led before an Athens public prosecutor on December 19.