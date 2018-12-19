Tzoumerkas’ New Film to Premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

A new film by Syllas Tzoumerkas, entitled “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea,” will have its world premiere at the Panorama section of the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival (BIFF), it was announced on December 18.

Tzoumerkas describes the film as an intense and provocative thriller-drama about lost dignity, redemption and secrets hiding in the swamps. “The Miracle of the Sargasso Sea” focuses on the stories of two women; one of them is a policewoman, the other a worker at an eel-hatchery. When a mysterious death turns the small city upside down and sets off a circle of brutal violence, the lives of the two women who were so far unaware of each other’s existence begin to intertwine.

The Panorama section of the BIFF is known for promoting innovative and provocative films and for welcoming new talent as well as well-known directors.

Angeliki Papoulia and Youla Boudali, two actresses with whom Tzoumerkas worked with in his previous two films as well, are casted in the two main parts of “ Miracle of the Sargasso Sea,” while Boudali also co-wrote the film with Tzoumerkas.

The BIFF will be held between 7 and 17 of February.