If the Shoe Doesn’t Fit…

My first few weeks at the newspaper have been inundated with information. Subscriptions, advertising, translations, editing, breaking news, deadlines, scandals, First Amendment issues – and I thought my former big law job was stressful. It has been exciting, but daunting, prospect fraught but with so much potential. My four years at the University of Pennsylvania, two years as a paralegal, three years at Fordham Law, and one year of big corporate law, could not have prepared me, let alone …