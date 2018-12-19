ANA: Plans to Hire Teachers, Positive Measures in January Dominate Cabinet Meeting

ATHENS – Plans for a three-year programme to hire 15,000 permanent staff in education, launched by the education and administrative reconstruction ministries, were the main proposals outlined by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

Government sources said the prime minister noted that the greater part of commitments made at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) had been implemented, while pension cuts had been avoided “and we voted for the first expansionist budget in 10 years.”

In his address to ministers, Tsipras stressed that there was still much to do and urged them to accelerate the pace of the government’s work in the next nine months, up until September 2019 when Greece must head to elections.

Among measures that have yet to be passed, the prime minister noted a housing benefit approved in the 2019 budget that will amount to 410 million euros in total, which will probably be passed in January, as well as legislation to protect primary residences, the sources said.



Tsipras also raised the issue of increasing the basic wage at the end of January, the sources noted, and said that dialogue between the Church and State will continue in a committee set up for this purpose.

In education, according to the same sources, the government plans to hire 4,500 teachers in special education in 2019, with a further 5250 teachers to be hired in 2020 and the same again in 2021 in order to cover all needs in primary and secondary schools.