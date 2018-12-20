Cultural Exchanges Between Greece and China Continue

ATHENS – Intercultural dialogue between Greece and China continues through recent museum exhibit exchanges between the National Museum of Contemporary Art (EMST) in Athens and the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) as part of a wider Sino-Greek effort to bring the two countries and their people closer, EMST’s director Katerina Koskina said in a recent interview, Chinadaily.com reported.

On December 11, during EMST’s recent acquisitions exhibition opening, Koskina talked about the collaboration launched last year with NAMOC, thanks to the support of the culture ministries in Athens and Beijing, noting the “hope that ties between Greece and China in the field of art could deepen in the future,” Chinadaily.com reported.

“Last week, EMST inaugurated in Beijing at the NAMOC a very important exhibition, which includes more than 80 works of art by Greek and international artists,” Koskina said referring to the exhibition, In the Beginning Was the Word. Concepts－Images－Script, Chinadaily.com reported.

The exhibition continues through the middle of January 2019, and includes 40 Greek and foreign artists and 80 works from EMST’s permanent collection.

“It is a great opportunity, because the dialogue between such important ancient civilizations that grew together and today are able to reinforce that old dialogue, is really amazing,” she noted, adding that “this exhibition is a kind of return as last year EMST hosted a very important exhibition on Xieyi (freehand brush work) painting and masterpieces from the NAMOC collections in Athens which was the starting point of a hopefully, long-lasting friendship and cooperation in the cultural field between Greece and China,” Chinadaily.com reported.

Chinese Xieyi: Masterpieces from the National Art Museum of China ran from September to November 2017 and was popular with the Greek attendees before it traveled back to China.

“The reception from the Athenian audience was very warm. There were excited comments about this exhibition and we had many visitors,” EMST curator Anna Mykoniati said, Chinadaily.com reported, adding that “EMST chose writing and script in art as a main theme, because China has a great tradition in calligraphy and this is a theme that the Chinese audience can relate to, while also getting an idea about the Greek contemporary art scene.”

“The Chinese audience was very open to the artwork, because it is very contemporary and the collection of NAMOC is more traditional, more painting,” Mykoniati said. “As far as I can tell from my experience in Beijing, the Chinese have a deep respect and admiration for the Greek civilization and I think that works both ways. It is the same for Greeks, too,” Chinadaily.com reported.

EMST is one of the partners in the International Alliance of Art Museums and Galleries, established this summer in Beijing, involving countries in the Belt and Road Initiative. “We are very hopeful that this will lead to a future collaboration with China and other countries along the Silk Road,” Mykoniati said, Chinadaily.com reported.

With works on display in both the exhibitions at EMST and NAMOC, Greek artist Alexandros Georgiou appreciates the Sino-Greek intercultural dialogue, noting that “I always learn something new when I look at Chinese art and it is never what I thought it is going to be. So I think it comes from a culture that, in a way, can relate to ours by being so different, but shedding a different light on subjects that we also care about, but never thought of in the way that Chinese artists do,” Chinadaily.com reported.