Turkish Foreign Chief Says Occupying Army on Cyprus Will Stay

With talks to reunify the island collapsed, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu again said a 30,000-strong army on the northern third occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion won’t be removed, even at the cost of the talks being scuttled.

He said Cyprus and international authorities will have to live with the idea that there will be no deal that requires Turkey to remove its troops and dropping demands for military intervention – a further invasion – when it wants.

“I remind those who dream of zero guarantees and zero troops: wake up from this dream, let it go, it will never happen,” Cavusoglu was quoted as telling the Turkish National Assembly during a budget debate.

That was in reference to Turkey, along with Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a base on the island, being the guarantors of security, along with a small United Nations peace-keeping force.

Cavusoglu accused the Greek Cypriots of failing to match Turkey’s “sincere efforts” to reach a peace settlement. “There is no point of starting negotiations just to talk. We will define what, why, under what parameters, in what context we will discuss,” he said, indicating that Turkey will set the rules, not the UN as Cypriot President Nicos Anastasides recommended.

Negotiations fell apart in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana over Turkey’s insistence on keeping its army and military intervention demands despite efforts by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who became the latest in a long line of leaders there to fail at finding a solution.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who won’t recognize Cyprus – a member of the European Union he wants his country to join -and bars its ships and planes from Turkey, earlier said the Turkish army on Cyprus would be there “forever.”

Despite the impasse, Guterres has a couple of envoys trying to get Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci back to the bargaining table once more.