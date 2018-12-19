Lanterns Bearing People’s Wishes to Light the Sky on Christmas Eve

PREVEZA, Greece – The residents and visitors of the northwestern Greek city of Preveza are going to welcome the Holy Night in an original way. On Christmas Eve, the municipality intends to distribute lanterns on which anyone can write a wish, light it and then release it, letting it fly up into the Christmas sky.

The city’s holiday celebrations will start at the Christmas Village in downtown Preveza at noon, where bands will be playing Christmas carols and other music on the promenade.

The lanterns will start to be released into the sky of Preveza at 18:30, after nightfall, bearing the people’s wishes with them.