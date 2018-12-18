Michael Flynn Tells Judge He Knew Lying to FBI Was Crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has declared a recess until 12:30 p.m. at the sentencing hearing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said Tuesday that he “can’t hide my disgust, my disdain” for this criminal offense.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his Russia contacts.

Prosecutors are not seeking any prison time for Flynn, citing extensive cooperation in the special counsel’s Russia probe.

Sullivan said he’ll take into account Flynn’s service to the country and his cooperation, but will also factor in aggravating factors in deciding his sentence.

—

A federal judge is making sure that former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn entered his guilty plea knowingly and voluntarily.

That’s because of a defense memo in which Flynn said the FBI never warned him that it was against the law to lie to federal agents. He pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan is asking Flynn a series of questions Tuesday to make sure that Flynn wants to move forward with his sentencing hearing.

Flynn told the judge that he did indeed know that it was a crime to lie to the FBI. He also says he doesn’t want to formally challenge the FBI’s interview of him.

___

10:15 a.m.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn has arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington ahead of his sentencing hearing.

Flynn is to be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for lying to the FBI about contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

He’ll be the first White House official punished in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors are not seeking any prison time for Flynn, citing extensive cooperation that has included 19 meetings with investigators.

The sentencing decision will be up to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan.