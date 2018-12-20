Just 60 Days until Costa Navarino’s 3rd Messinia Pro-Am Golf Tournament

ATHENS – The countdown to Costa Navarino’s 3rd International Messinia Pro-Am golf tournament to be held February 20-23, 2019 has begun. Registrations for the 30 participating teams at the two 18-hole signature pitches, The Dunes Course and The Bay Course of Costa Navarino, will continue through the event’s official website until January 18, 2019.

Messinia Pro-Am 2019 golfers will have access to real-time updates on scores both at team and individual levels through the GolfBox live score service.

The 30 participating teams (comprising a professional and three amateurs) will compete with each other at The Dunes Course on Thursday, Feb. 21, The Bay Course on Friday, Feb. 22, and The Dunes Course on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The pros will compete in a 54-hole Strokeplay individual competition at the tournament, claiming a total prize pool of 30,000 euros.

The 3rd International Messinia Pro-Am tournament will further enhance the work of SOS Children’s Villages Greece, a member of SOS Children’s Villages International, that creates families for children in need.

As last year, one can support SOS Children’s Villages in two ways: a) through the charity night “A good cause to STRIKE”, to be held on February 22 as part of the international tournament and b) online, through Messinia Pro-Am’s website, where one can support the SOS Children’s Village project with online donations via the link: https://messiniaproam.costanavarino.com/charity.html.

Aegean, a member of Star Alliance, is the official airline partner of the event.

Vodafone and Hertz are the official sponsors of the event.

Erasmus is the official travel partner coordinating and ensuring the smooth registration and accommodation process.

Official supporters of the tournament include J.Vourakis Sons EE, Nescafé Alegria, and Kalamata Papadimitriou.

The tournament is assisted by ECOLAB.

The 3rd Messinia Pro-Am is organized in collaboration with the PGAs of Europe and is held under the auspices of PGA of Greece and the Hellenic Golf Federation.

For special accommodation packages at The Westin Resort Costa Navarino and the full program of Messinia Pro-Am, please visit:

https://messiniaproam.costanavarino.com/travel/accomodation-packages.html.

Watch the Messinia Pro-Am 2019 video preview here: https://youtu.be/B-PEF_cLFpQ

Hashtag: #messiniaproam.

Costa Navarino is the prime, sustainable destination in the Mediterranean, located in the region of Messinia in the southwest Peloponnese. One of the most unspoiled and breathtaking seaside Mediterranean landscapes, this area has been shaped by 4,500 years of history. Its philosophy is driven by a genuine desire to promote Messinia, while protecting and preserving its natural beauty and heritage. It comprises a number of distinct sites featuring 5-star deluxe hotels, luxury residences, conference facilities, spa and thalassotherapy centers, signature golf courses, as well as a wide range of unique year-round activities for adults and children. Navarino Dunes, the first area, is home to two luxury 5-star hotels, The Romanos, a Luxury Collection Resort and The Westin Resort Costa Navarino; The Dunes Course – the first signature golf course in Greece- Anazoe Spa, a 4,000 sq.m. spa and thalassotherapy center; the state-of-the-art conference center House of Events; specially designed facilities for children; as well as a variety of gastronomy venues, sports, outdoor, and cultural activities. Navarino Bay, the second area is home to the signature golf course, The Bay Course.