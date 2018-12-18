Horizon: Beyond the Edge of the Visible Universe at the Planetarium

ATHENS – The award-winning Japanese production entitled “Horizon: Beyond the edge of the visible Universe” will be shown on Tuesday, December 18 at the Eugenides Foundation Planetarium.

Produced by Live Company Group and Goto Inc, “ Horizon” is a show addressed to adults and children above the age of ten; it was named best digital production at the international Fulldome Festival Brno 2018.

How was the Universe created? What does it mainly consist of? What do we mean when we say that the Universe expands and how is this affected by the various forms of matter it contains? The show takes us through the discoveries of distinguished scientists, such as American astronomer Edwin Hubble, Belgian priest, astronomer and creator of the Bing-Bang theory George Lemaitre, as well as other pioneers whose work provided the first answers to fundamental cosmological questions.

“ Horizon” will be screened at 18.30; 19:30 and 20.30 on Tuesday 18 December. Entrance will be free of charge but passes are required. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the Planetarium from 18:00, and each person is limited to two passes.