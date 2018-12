BOSTON – Michael Dukakis, who served two terms as governor of Massachusetts and was the Democratic party’s candidate for President of the United States in 1988, spoke to The National Herald exclusively about the mistakes that cost him the White House. He was ahead of the late George H.W. Bush by approximately twenty percent after the Democratic convention and before the GOP’s conclave, but his failure to respond to negative ads turned things around.

“Everybody is aware what happened in 1988,” …