Gold Tobacco Case of Kapodistrias Auctioned Off on Saturday

The gold tobacco case belonging to Greece’s first governor, Ioannis Kapodistrias (1776-1831), was auctioned off by a private auction house at Zappeion Hall in Athens on December 15; its value has been assessed at 30,000-40,000 euros.

Kapodistrias served as a diplomat for Russian tsar Alexander and was later elected governor by the Greek National Assembly. He assumed his office in 1827 but was assassinated by political rivals in September 1831. He is buried on Corfu, where he was born.

The case depicts a phoenix, the legendary bird rising from the ashes, and was made on order in 1826 by the Geneva craftsman and philhellene J.F. Bautte before Kapodistrias became governor. It was in a private Swiss collection that was auctioned off in London, where the current owner bought it.