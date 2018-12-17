Flynn Associate Charged on Illegal Turkish Lobbying Charges

By Associated Press December 17, 2018

FILE - Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI, the first Trump White House official to make a guilty plea so far in a wide-ranging investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A one-time business partner of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been arrested and charged with illegally lobbying to have a Turkish exile returned from the U.S.

Bijan Rafiekian (BEE’-zhan ra-FEE’-kee-in), who also goes by the name Bijan Kian, made an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

He is indicted on charges including failing to register as a foreign agent.

According to the indictment, Rafiekian was vice chairman of Flynn’s business group, the Flynn Intel Group. The two worked throughout 2016 to seek ways to have cleric Fethullah Gulen extradited from the U.S. to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn) has accused Gulen of directing a failed coup.

Flynn is referred to in the indictment only as “Person A.”


By MATTHEW BARAKAT and CHAD DAY , Associated Press

