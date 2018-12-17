Cognitive Dissonance: When Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Cognitive Dissonance is a term coined by psychologist Leon Festinger in the mid-20th century that refers to the mental discomfort experienced by a person who simultaneously holds two or more contradictory beliefs, ideas, or values. This discomfort is triggered by a situation in which someone’s belief clashes with new evidence perceived by them. When confronted with facts that contradict personal beliefs, ideals, and values, people will find a way to resolve the contradiction in order to reduce their discomfort. Ideally, …