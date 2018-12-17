Obituaries in Greek-American Community

BEXES, GEORGIA

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune published on Dec. 7) – Georgia Bexes, nee Roumeliotis, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Georgia was born on February 19, 1933 in Corinth, Greece and was the beloved daughter of the late Panayiotis and Marina Roumeliotis. Georgia came to the United States in 1960 where she later met and married her husband Gust in 1962. They resided in Chicago and later in Skokie. Georgia was the devoted wife of the late Gust F. Bexes; loving mother of the late Frank (Vicki) Bexes and Marina (Stephan) Aliferakis; loving and cherished grandmother of Anna Zoe Aliferakis and Georgia Bexes; dear sister of late Saranti Roumeliotis and the late (Katina); Andrianna and the late (Nick) Dakas, and Stavroula (William) Bebonis; adored aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families who loved her dearly. Georgia devoted her life to her family, her friends, and her church and will truly be missed. Visitation was held at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave in Chicago, IL 60646 on December 9th from 4:00-8:00 pm. The funeral service was held at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, 7373 N. Caldwell Ave. in Niles, IL 60174 on Monday, December 10th at 11:00 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church, St. John Chrysostomos Greek Orthodox. Info 773-736-3833 or www.smithcorcoran.com.

COKOTIS, ELIZABETH

SPRINGFIELD, MA (from The Republican, published on Nov. 27) – Elizabeth “Bette” Cokotis, 91, of Springfield, MA, and formerly a resident of East Longmeadow, MA for 32 years, fell asleep in the Lord on Sunday, November 25th at Baystate Medical Center, surrounded by family. Elizabeth was born to Greek Immigrants who came to America through Ellis Island and worked long hours in the woolen mills in Central Mass to achieve a better life for their family. Her parents are the late Panteleimon and Alexandra (Noutsis) Zacopoulos and she was born in Milford, MA and raised in Uxbridge, MA. She graduated from Uxbridge High School and Hill College of Business. She was retired from Mass Mutual Insurance Company and previously worked at Grants Dept. Store, Blake’s Clothing Store and Shawmut First Bank. Bette served on the St. George Olympians Drum & Bugle Corps Committee and was also a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos (Friends of the Poor) Society at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral and at St. Luke. She was an active communicant of The Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke in East Longmeadow where she and her late husband were among an energetic group of parishioners who were incorporators of the newly expanded suburban parish in East Longmeadow in 1976. They were both 30 year members of the church choir, and volunteered for many fundraisers. In addition to her love of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, Bette loved to share her baking and cooking skills with her grandchildren and volunteered in many workshops for the Taste of Greece. She participated in Bible Study and enjoyed the St. Luke Romeos and Juliets Senior Club. Elizabeth was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, John Cokotis in 2007. She is survived by her 3 sons; William of Springfield, Peter and his wife Nancy of East Longmeadow, MA, Reverend Father Thomas, Pastor of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, Holyoke, MA and his wife Maria of East Longmeadow, and her five cherished grandchildren; Richard of Chicopee, Billy of Palmer, Jennifer Russell and her husband Derek of Springfield, Julie of Nevada, Christopher of Arizona and great granddaughters, Alexa and Peyton. She also leaves behind her beloved sister and brother in-law, Catherine “Tina” and Harry Jordanoglou of Webster, MA; and her sister in-law, Mildred McKinnon of Uxbridge. Bette was predeceased by her older infant sister, Elizabeth and her beloved brother Nicholas Zacopoulos of Uxbridge. In addition, Bette leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. Elizabeth lay in state funeral services followed November 29th at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Luke in East Longmeadow followed by a burial at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, Springfield, MA. Wilbraham Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. The family would like to thank her Primary Care and Specialty Doctors, the dedicated nursing and patient care staff at Baystate Medical Center 7th Floor Mass Mutual Building and Daily Building 6A, as well as the physical therapists and CNTs at Wingate East Longmeadow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Elizabeth to St. Luke Philoptochos/Food Outreach, 400 Prospect St., P.O.Box 381, East Longmeadow, MA 01028, Holy Trinity Philoptochos/Food Outreach, 410 Main Street, Holyoke, MA 01040, or a charity of one’s choice. For further information, please visit the Wilbraham Funeral Home website at www.wilbrahamfuneralhome.com.

DIMITRIKAKIS, CHRISTOS

UNION, NJ (published online, Nov. 27) – Christos Dimitrakakis age 72, passed away November 24, 2018. Born in Evros, Greece on March 17, 1946, Christos came to this country in 1968 where he settled in Union, NJ. He went on to become a Carpenter and opened up his own woodworking shop in Irvington, NJ, where he still worked up until his very last day. He later met his wife Despina and they had three beautiful children together. Christos was known in the community and to everyone around him as a philanthropist and worked very hard to make sure his family was taken care of. He always had a smile on his face that could light up an entire room. Chris lived his life the way he wanted, making sure that he and everyone around him was always happy. He enjoyed the simple things in life like playing with his grandkids, being in good company, taking Bella for walks, gardening, and his Sunday trips to the flea market. He was amazing husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, brother, and a friend to everyone. Christos is survived by his wife Despina, his children George and Rania, his children-in-law Stella and Kosta, and his sweet grandchildren, Christos and Athanasios. He is predeceased by his parents, and his daughter Maria. Visitation was at the Paskas Funeral Service, 2800 Morris Avenue, Union. The funeral was held on November 29, 10 a.m., St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 721 Rahway Avenue in Union. Interment immediately following at Fairview Cemetery, Westfield.

KOTZALAS, WILLIAM

WASHINGTON, DC (from the Washington Post, published on Nov. 27) – William Nicholas Kotzalas, our loving stepfather of over 42 years, passed away on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018, a little over a year after his beloved wife Stella. He was born in Chicago, IL in 1928 and when the depression struck, he and his family returned to their familial Greek island of Naxos. Stuck there during World War II, he ran messages back and forth for the resistance as a teen during the Italian/German occupation. Back in the U.S., he served in the Korean War, worked at the architectural firm of Leo A. Daly, and was active in the Naxian society, serving as chair for a term. Bill enjoyed entertaining with his wife Stella at their beautiful home. An excellent athlete, his soccer and tennis skills were legendary and his trophies could fill a room, for which he never once boasted. Fiercely patriotic of the United States, he also was very proud of his Greek roots, and could recount any historical battle or date for both WWII and ancient Greek history. His dignity, grace and big heart will forever inspire us all. He is survived by his loving sister Vivian Korkas; his brother-in-law General Constantine Korkas of Athens, Greece; Martha Alafoginis, Alexandra Maroulis Cronmiller and Rae Cronmiller; his grandchildren Kristina and Martin Vedder, Jackie and Mark Vandermeersch, George and Betsy Alafoginis, Katerina Cronmiller; and three adored great grandchildren; his dear nieces and nephews Nick and Cindy Kotzalas, Lena Jones, Olga and Bob Harris, Elena Korkas, Alexander Korkas, and Lexy and Matt Grimmig. Viewing was at St. Sophia Cathedral, 37th & Massachusetts Avenue, NW, Washington, DC and the funeral was on November 29, 2018. His internment was private. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Sophia Cathedral.

MOLHO, MATILDA

SAN FRACISCO, CA (from the San Francisco Chronicle, published on Dec. 1) – Matilda (Tillie) Molho December 25, 1926 – November 8, 2018. Tillie passed away peacefully on November 8, 2018. She was 91 years of age. Tillie was born in Thessaloniki, Greece on December 25, 1926, the daughter of David and Louisa Amarillo. She grew up in a warm, loving home and shared a happy childhood with her brothers Sam and Solon. During the war, Tillie was separated from her family and was hidden by a Greek Christian family. Several years later she was reunited with her family in Greece. Tillie married Dr. Rene Molho on March 3, 1946, one year after liberation. On March 6, 1947 they had a son named Mario Sam. Together they emigrated to The United States in 1951. Tillie and Rene raised their son Sam in Oakland. Tillie traveled extensively through her lifetime. She also spent countless hours volunteering for Children’s Hospital and was very active in ORT. Both Tillie and Rene were philanthropists and supported the Hebrew University, Yom HaShoah and Temple Sinai, Oakland. Tillie was predeceased by her son Sam and her husband Rene. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Temple Sinai, Oakland or Congregation B’nai Tikvah, Walnut Creek.

MOUGOURIS, PETE

HOUSTON, TX (from the Houston Chronicle, published on Nov. 28) – Pete Mougouris 1930-2018. Pete A. Mougouris, 88 of Houston TX, passed away on November 20, 2018. He was born in Homatero, Greece on July 14, 1930 to Anastasios and Kostantina Mougouris. He emigrated to the United States, with his wife, Panagiota, looking for opportunity. He ultimately settled in Houston, a city that he was proud to call his home. He worked at Shamrock Hilton for 28 years until the hotel was demolished in 1986. He enjoyed telling his family and friends stories of the celebrities and politicians that he encountered at the Shamrock. Pete was a member of the Annunciation Cathedral Greek Orthodox Church on Yoakum Blvd. for over 50 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and going to church on Sunday. He looked forward to attending the Greek Festival every year. He was a proud converted Texan, and enjoyed taking trips with his family to the Hill Country. He valued education and instilled a love of learning and a strong work ethic in his two children, Tina and Taso, his two greatest accomplishments. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Panagiota, his son, Dr. Taso Mougouris, his daughter Tina and her husband David Elbert, who he referred to as his “best friend”, his adorable granddaughter Isabella, and his only surviving sibling, Petros Mountzouris of Austin. Visitation was on November 29 and the funeral Service was on November 30 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3511 Yoakum Blvd. at 11:30am Burial following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.

STRAVELAKIS, KATHERINE

WORTHINGTON, OH (from The Columbus Dispatch, published on Dec. 8) – Katherine Stravelakis, 1921-2018. Katherine K. Stravelakis, age 97, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 in San Diego, CA. Preceded in death by husband Konstantinos

Stravelakis, son George K. Stravelakis, brother Nicholas G. Mavromatis and sister Helen I. Manos. For over 55 years, she was an active member of the Columbus, Ohio “Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral,” member of the Cathedral Audit Committee, past Board member Ladies Philoptochos Society, past Sunday School teacher, and member of the Annunciation Cathedral Choir, 50 Plus Club, Daughters of Penelope Chapter #15, Ohio Eastern Star #287, and the Clintonville Woman’s Club, since 1965, where she was Chairperson of Dollars and Sense Investment Group. Mrs. Stravelakis established a graduate school academic scholarship in her husband’s honor. The K.N. Stravelakis Family Scholarship Fund established to help Cathedral students of Greek descent in their pursuit of post-graduate studies. She also was a generous contributor of properties to the Habitat for Humanity. Survived by her devoted children: son, (retired) Colonel Nicholas K. (Michele) Stravelakis of Peachtree City, GA; daughter, Maria Anna (Dr. Peter) McDade of San Diego, CA.; her cherished grandchildren, Jonathan and Anthony (Claire) Stravelakis, Kostas and Lukas McDade; great-granddaughters, Ava, Harper, and Quinn Stravelakis; great-grandson, Isaac Stravelakis; and her always caring nieces and nephews, Shelly, Kally, Emanuel, Jack; cousins in the U.S. and in Greece. Katherine regularly spent winters in San Diego, CA and permanently relocated there in 2002. As a member of Sts.Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Cardiff-By-The-Sea, CA, she joined the Prime Timers Club, Philoptochos Society and Daughters of Penelope. Friends called at Rutherford-Corbin Funeral Home, 515 High St., Worthington. Rev. Dimetrios Gardikes officiated in funeral services at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 17. Interment Union Cemetery. Contributions in Katherine’s memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St., Cols., OH 43215 or to the K.N. Stravelakis Family Scholarship Fund, c/o The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Cols., OH 43205. May her memory be eternal. Eonia i mnimi tis. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.