Our Everyday Greek: «Χρόνια πολλά»: chrono- and poly- in English words

The Christmas and holiday – including name day – greeting in Greek is: «Χρόνια πολλά». Both words are familiar to you from many English words, which derive from Greek ones and from Greek Mythology names and begin with chrono- and poly-. What is the etymological connection? Verbatim «Χρόνια πολλά» means “Many years.” Χρόνια, or τα χρόνια means the years. The Greek word ο χρόνος means the time, and the year, one year. It is found as the first element in …