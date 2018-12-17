Going on in Our Community

DECEMBER 14

LOWELL, MA – Gingerbread Night at Transfiguration Greek Church, 25 Fr. John Sarantos Way, in Lowell takes place on Friday, Dec. 14, 6:30-8:30 PM. Join us for a night of fellowship and fun. Food and drinks will be provided. Please bring the following items with you: One hat, scarf, or pair of mittens for the mitten tree, one gingerbread house to decorate, and two bags of candy to share. Gingerbread house kits can be found at most craft stores, drug stores, and supermarkets. More information is available by phone: 978-458-4321

DECEMBER 15

PALOS HILLS, IL – St. Eleftherios Archieratical Divine Liturgy with Deacon Chris Avramopoulos’ ordination to the priesthood at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, 11025 S. Roberts Rd in Palos Hills on Saturday, Dec. 15, 8 AM-12 PM. His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael will officiate. More information is available by phone: 708-974-3400 and online: stconstantinehelen.org.

STAMFORD, CT – Archdiocese Byzantine Christmas Concert jointly hosted by the Archangels community, the Yale University School of Sacred Music and Saint Vladimir’s School of Theology. The renowned Archdiocesan Byzantine Choir will perform with support from the Yale Institute of Sacred Music and St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary on Saturday, Dec. 15, 7-8 PM at the Church of the Archangels 1527 Bedford Street in Stamford. Tickets: $30 per person. Reception to follow in the Greek Cultural Center. More information is available by phone: 203-348-4216 and by email: office@archangelsgoc.org and online: archangelsgoc.org.

MANHATTAN – Join Kyrenia Opera and General Director Constantinos Yiannoudes for the beloved Christmas story Amahl and the Night Visitors, by Gian Carlo Menotti, at The Church of the Heavenly Rest, 1085 Fifth Avenue (at 90th Street) in Manhattan, on Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 PM. Sung in English. Recommended for adults and children ages 6 and up. More information is available online: kyreniaopera.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Metropolis Christmas Open House takes place on Saturday, Dec. 15, 3-6 PM at Metropolis House, 372 Santa Clara Avenue in San Francisco. Enjoy an afternoon of festive holiday cheer, refreshments, and Christmas Carols to celebrate the beautiful season of the Nativity of Jesus Christ. RSVP by December 7 to metropolis@sanfran.goarch.org or 415-753-3075. For more details on this year’s charity and how you can help those in need during this beautiful season of giving, visit: sanfran.goarch.org.

DECEMBER 16

CHICAGO, IL – The Metropolis Christmas Celebration at the Metropolis of Chicago, 40 E. Burton Place in Chicago will be held on Sunday, Dec. 16, 5-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 312-337-4130 and online: chicago.goarch.org.

DECEMBER 17

ROSLYN, NY – The Hellenic American Networking Group, along with the Long Island Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce, invites you to its Christmas Celebration at Estiatorio Limani, 1043 Northern Blvd in Roslyn, on Monday, Dec, 17, 6:30-9 PM. Hors d’oeuvres provided; cash bar. This year’s charity is Camp St. Paul, which has had a positive impact on children in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and throughout the U.S. Suggested donation $20. More information is available on Facebook.

DECEMBER 19

MANHATTAN – AGAPW invites you to their traditional Christmas Celebration at CocoMat showroom, 49 Mercer Street in Soho, on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 6-8 PM. $20 suggested donation. To RSVP and for further info, please contact info@agapw.org or visit www.agapw.org.

DECEMBER 20

BOSTON – Join Orthodoxy on Tap’s community of over 100 Young Adults from throughout the Greater Boston Area as Fr. Panteleimon Nashi leads us in a discussion around developing authentic relationships on Thursday, Dec. 20, 7-9 PM Uno Pizzeria & Grill, 645 Beacon Street in Boston. The pizza is on us and remember to bring a friend. More information is available on Facebook.

DECEMBER 21

BOSTON – Greek Heritage Night at TD Boston Garden, 100 Legends Way in Boston, with the Celtics taking on the Milwaukee Bucks and their star player Giannis Atentokounmpo on Friday, Dec. 21, 8 PM. Special pre-game and halftime Greek performances. Group tickets starting at $78, individual tickets starting at $93. More information and tickets available at: Celtics.com/greeknight. For Group/Suite tickets (10+) email: mrogers@celtics.com.

DECEMBER 23

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 14 Magazine Street in Cambridge, hosts a screening of Love to the End, a documentary film about St. Maria of Paris, followed by a discussion with the film’s director Anberin Pasha on Sunday, Dec. 23, 12-1:30 PM. The event is organized by the Faith & Culture Forum of Sts. Constantine and Helen Church and sponsored by generous donors. Free admission. More information is available by phone: 617-876-3601and online: stsconstantineandhelen-cambridge.org.

DECEMBER 29

ASTORIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York, Inc. invites you to its free Christmas Party “Agape” at the Stathakion Center, 22-51 29th Street in Astoria, on Saturday, Dec. 29. More information is available by phone: 718-204-6500 and online: hellenicsocieties.org.

DECEMBER 31

LOS ANGELES, CA – St. Sophia’s 22nd Annual New Year’s Eve Glendi takes place Monday, Dec. 31 at St. Sophia Cathedral Hall, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles. The event features Synthesi and performances by Kymatakia, Kyklonakia, Trikimia, Syfonakia, and Vrondi. Adults: $75, Kids 12 and under $40, RSVP by December 15 to Nicole Masterson by phone: 480-794-0002 or email: st.sophia.folkdance@gmail.com.

DECEMBER 31-JANUARY 1

SCHAUMBERG, IL – New Year’s Party at Brousko Greek Restaurant, 795 E. Golf Rd., in Schaumburg. Live Greek entertainment all night. Dinner and open bar. 7:30 pm cocktails and appetizers, 9 PM dinner 10:30 PM-3 AM, cocktails and dancing, Champagne toast, party favors, balloon drop at midnight. $100 per person. Seating is limited. For reservations: 847-490-9424.