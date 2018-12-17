Hi Jolly and the Return of the Turkish Bandits 

The latest Turkish distortion of modern history pivots on the difference between a slave and a citizen. Turkish intellectuals are intentionally confusing the idea of a legal citizen with an individual’s personal ethnic identity. As Armenians, Greeks, Ashkenazi and Sephardic Jews, Christian Arabs and various others migrated out of the Ottoman Empire they had to acquire and present an Ottoman passport. Given international law this was a mandatory legal document to obtain. And I see no problem with acknowledging the …