New Democracy Lashes Out at SYRIZA, Mitsotakis Promises Tax Cuts

ATHENS – With his lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA going up-and-down, major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis used his party’s 12th conference to produce a plan he said would cut taxes and give a family bonus while promoting growth.

Mitsotakis used the event to unveil his ideas he summarized as being “less taxes, less social security contributions, “as ways to promote growth instead of just continuing the more than 8 ½ years of harsh austerity measures adopted by successive governments, including New Democracy under former Premier Antonis Samaras.

While sniping at Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for constantly reaching out to the country’s most vulnerable, Mitsotakis promised a 2,000-euro ($2261.89) benefit to young families for each child born in Greece to increase a shrinking population.

Mocking Tsipras for breaking promises to restore the minimum wage to its pre-austerity level, Mitsotakis said he would hike it a rate double the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increase in the country, which is now expected to be about 2 percent expansion.

More “family-friendly” proposals, said the business newspaper Naftemporiki included giving mothers the opportunity to select the period for taking maternity and post-partum leave, a home assistance program for working mothers and a 180-euro-a-month ($203.57) stipend for 10 months for each child not accepted into a public daycare center., or giving parents the chance to pick a private facility instead.

With Tsipras imposing an avalanche of tax hikes to mollify the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), Mitsotakis promised tax cuts, including to the hated ENFIA property tax surcharge that SYRIZA raised – and now also vows to reverse.

Mitsotakis said he would also slash an introductory income tax rate for newly active taxpayers to 9 from the current 22 percent, the corporate rate for 29 to 20 percent, social security contributions from 20 to 15 percent, Value Added Tax (TAX) to 11 percent and give debtors to the state 10 years to repay what they owe.

He also promised to gradually abolish a yearly fee of 500-600 euros ($565.47-$678.57) on self-employed professionals – even with zero income – and a tax the leftist government dubbed a “special solidarity contribution,” to make taxpayers pick up the tab for helping the worst off.

“The goal of our policy is not just the country’s growth, but to bridge differences, to remove divisions and reduce inequities; to work for the economic and social reconstruction of our country’s middle class; the middle class established by our fathers and grandfathers, mothers and grandmothers … within 50 years they created, from the ruins of war, a state that is today still among the 30 most prosperous in the world,” he told party delegates at a conference center adjacent to the Athens International Airport during a nationally televised address.

He added that, “This is the accomplishment of Greece’s middle class, an accomplishment that is based on a simply and traditional value: personal and collective success; hard work; the desire for one’s children to live a better life than the one we live – the values that Mr. Tsipras and his friends disparage.”

At the event, the top echelon and supporters of the Conservatives took pot shots at the government and Tsipras for what they characterized as populist policies.

Samaras, unseated in January 2015 by Tsipras, ripped his rival for making a deal to give away the name of the ancient Greek province of Macedonia in a new name for the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

“He gave up everything that previous Greek prime ministers refused to,” he said. “He is dangerous for many reasons but mainly because he has no red lines; he does everything they ask him to do,” referring to the Premier’s repeated breaking of promises he wouldn’t step over “Red Lines,” before surrendering to the country’s European creditors to get a third bailout in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($97.26 billion).

The leader of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) in European Parliament, Manfred Weber, said the Conservatives leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis could bring Greece back, said Kathimerini.

“A New Democracy government will not only sideline populists, it will also restore the credibility of this wonderful country in Europe,” said Weber, the favorite to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as European Commission president.

“A New Democracy victory will also send a clear message to Europe that the rise of populism is not irreversible,” he told delegates at the Metropolitan Expo venue near Athens International Airport in eastern Attica,” he added.

“The forces of the extremes are on the rise. I am absolutely certain that New Democracy will not just win the next election but above all, that Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be an excellent Prime Minister,” he said.

European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos, one of 10 rival politicians Tsipras charged – without a shred of evidence – had taken bribes from the Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis, said populists “are taking us back to the darkest times of European history.”

Mitsotakis, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the conference, said he would not be divisive as he said Tsipras was, expecting elections would happen in May, 2019 to coincide with those for the European Parliament and not, as scheduled, in October.