“The farther removed he is, the larger he looms,” said biographer/historian Jon Meacham about the subject of his epic tome, Destiny and Power, about the unparalleled American odyssey of George H.W. Bush, who passed away on November 30 at 94 years and 171 days old, rendering him the oldest of all U.S. presidents.

The state funeral was as spectacularly ornate as one could imagine, replete with all the pomp and circumstance befitting an American icon, with a moving eulogy delivered by …