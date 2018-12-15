Greece Wildfire Toll Now 100 as Man Dies Months Later

By Associated Press December 15, 2018

FILE - A destroyed house stand near the sea one month after a deadly wildfire tore through holiday homes near Athens, on at the seaside area of Mati, on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS (AP) — Greek authorities say a 73-year-old man hospitalized with severe burns since July has died, bringing the toll of a deadly wildfire east of Athens to 100.

The wildfire, aided by high winds, swept through the suburb of Mati, a popular seaside resort, on July 23. People were trapped inside their homes or along narrow roads as many tried to flee. Some drowned in the sea.

A database maintained by the Center for Research on the Epidemiology of Disasters in Brussels shows the wildfire was the deadliest in Europe since 1900.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *