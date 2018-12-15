Paris Police Arrest Dozens During Protests (Video)

PARIS -Paris police say 85 people have been detained in Paris on the fifth straight weekend of protests by the “yellow vests” movement, where thousands of people converged in the French capital.

Police say of those detained, 46 people have been arrested. No details have been given about why they were taken into custody.

Limited scuffles broke out between protesters and police on the sidelines of largely peaceful demonstrations near the city’s Champs-Elysees boulevard, with riot police firing small amounts of tear gas to disperse groups of protesters heading down the side streets off the main avenue.

About 8,000 police and 14 armored vehicles were deployed in Paris for the demonstration, after similar protests in recent weekends turned violent, with protesters smashing and looting stores and setting up burning barricades in the streets.

___

12 p.m.

More scuffles have broken out in central Paris among “yellow vest” protesters and police, who fired tear gas to disperse a crowd trying to make their way through police lines.

The clashes broke out in a side street near the capital’s famed Champs-Elysees boulevard Saturday morning, as groups of protesters headed off the main avenue into smaller nearby roads, some of them with traffic still flowing. Riot police blocked off access to some streets, attempting to keep the protests in specific areas.

Saturday marks the fifth straight weekend of demonstrations by the “yellow vest” movement, which takes its name from the fluorescent safety vests French motorists carry in their vehicles. It emerged mid-November as a protest against fuel tax increases and morphed into an expression of rage against the government