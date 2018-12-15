Dr. Vlachopoulos’ Student, Donna Strickland, Awarded Nobel Prize in Physics

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Donna Strickland, PhD, received the Nobel Prize in Physics on December 10 in Stockholm at the Nobel Prize Award Ceremony and Banquet. The award, for her work on chirped pulse amplification, was shared with her doctoral adviser Gérard Mourou of France. For unrelated work on optical tweezers, Dr. Arthur Ashkin of the United States was also awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Dr. Strickland in 1979 was a postgraduate student with Dr. John Vlachopoulos in fluid mechanics. Dr. Vlachopoulos is currently a National Council member of the Canadian Hellenic Congress (CHC). Strickland is the third woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics after Marie Curie (1903) and Maria Goepert Mayer (1963).

Dr. Costas Pappas (Nuclear Physics), CHC Vice-President, Administration & Secretary, Governmental and Public Affairs (Ontario) said, “I remember Donna, because at the same time, in 1979, I was working with Professor Bertram Brockhouse (Nobel laureate in Physics 1994) at the University. I met Yannis Vlachopoulos in 1972, during my postgraduate studies and since then we are friends and it is my honor.”

“John, congratulations, we are proud you are with us, fighting for our national issues,” he said in statement, adding that the CHC is based on values.

