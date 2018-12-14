George Papadopoulos, Out of Jail, Looking to Run for Congress

LOS ANGELES, CA – George Papadopoulos, the former foreign policy adviser recently finished a 14-day prison sentence after admitting lying to the FBI about a 2016 conversation with a Maltese professor who told him Russia had dirt on Clinton in the form of emails. Now living in Los Angeles with his wife Simona, Papadopoulos, 32, is thinking of running for Congress in California’s Orange County, as the UK’s Daily Telegraph reported on December 14. The area is known to lean towards the Republicans historically, but in this year’s midterm elections, went Democratic, according to Politico magazine.

His recent felony conviction, may prove a major challenge to his campaign, but Politico reported that “Papadopoulos confirmed his interest in a congressional bid,” adding that “he declined to say whether he had been in touch with party officials about a potential bid but said he had ‘been in touch with donors,’ and ‘We are at an incipient stage… More to come.’”