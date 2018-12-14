Holy Trinity Chicago Saved by Christmas Miracle Donation

CHICAGO – Just hours from the property being turned over to the bank, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church received a miracle in answer to parishioners’ prayers, a donation of $2 million which will keep the church in operation, ABC7 Chicago reported.

Holy Trinity’s Fr. Nicholas Jonas told ABC7, “A lot of people thought that this was it and it was hard to see.”

Parish Council President Stanley Andreakis said that “the donation will allow the church to re-file for bankruptcy and prevent the building from being torn down by an investment bank firm,” ABC7 reported, adding that “We feel like kids. You wake up at Christmas and you have a present. You are like, I get to keep my church. Last night, we were all here praying, we were praying for a Christmas miracle, and it came through. We had some individuals approach us and they were able to come up with a proposal that our lawyer put together and our lawyer, at the last minute, at the 11th hour, put together a bankruptcy plan so we can restructure because of these guardian angels. Call it a Christmas miracle.”

A non-profit group made the donation but has not been identified at press time, ABC7 reported, noting that Holy Trinity leaders observed that “at least donor is a member of the congregation.”

Fr. Jonas told ABC7, “We all believe in the miracles of Christmas, and for them to have done this… that is what it feels like for me. I want them to know that their setting up bank accounts and rewards is not what really matters, but what they did sets up a reward for themselves in heaven.”

Services are scheduled for Sunday, Andreakis told ABC7, adding that “with 121 years of service to the community, ministering to the community, this church, which is a house of God, will remain here. It will not be auctioned off to a developer. They would probably knock it down for financial gain and build some kind of development.”

The donation came just hours before Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in the Belmont Central neighborhood was set to go to auction.