Former Members of the Holy Trinity Parish Council Speak Out

Paid Submission
Dear Mr. Kalmoukos,
After reading your interview with Fathers Jonas and Kaloudis of Holy Trinity Chicago, we feel compelled to reply. Miraculously, it appears that someone has interceded at the 11th hour to save Holy Trinity, and we are all truly grateful for that. However, we also feel it is important that the community understands how the situation became so grave in the first place. We were all members of the HT Parish Council (PC) at the time the community acquired the Deerfield property and have firsthand knowledge of what transpired between Holy Trinity (HT) and The Hellenic American Academy (HAA).
Changing demographics and declining church attendance led to a decision to relocate the Parish. The Deerfield property was purchased with approval of the PC, General Assembly and Metropolis. Some insist Deerfield was purchased solely for the school, yet the church hired a realtor and negotiated to sell the church and school buildings.* An architectural model revealed at the Socrates School Centennial clearly shows a church on the Deerfield site.*
Another falsehood is that $12 million was borrowed by HAA against the church. The church took out a loan to purchase Deerfield, using its properties as collateral. The loan was refinanced through a low interest bond purchase for educational institutions by MB Financial so the loan was transferred to HAA and guaranteed by the HT properties, just like the original loan. $12 million in bonds were available, however only $6 million was borrowed. The agreement between HT and HAA allowed HAA to use Deerfield for 10 years with no obligation to make rent or loan payments.* Despite this, HAA paid $2,500,000 toward the loan. Each side happily contributed what it could, because while we were separate legal entities on paper, we were one united community.
As part of the plan Fr. Kaloudis asked us to hire a young, bilingual Priest, with whom he would work for two years, preparing him to become Proistamenos. The Metropolis assigned Fr. Sotirios Malamis, who was ordained to the Priesthood at Holy Trinity. Fr. Sotiri’s addition created a sense of hope that the Parish was one step closer to fulfilling its plans. Enrollment at the school was increasing. We began Sunday Liturgy in Deerfield, and many former parishioners began attending. There was a sense of renewed interest and optimism.
Under the leadership of Jim Logothetis, both church and school were “in the black”, disproving the theory that this venture was not financially feasible. With things going so well, what happened to bring us to the troubled state in which we find ourselves today? Very simply, Fr. Kaloudis decided that he would not allow Father Malamis to become Proistamenos, and with a small faction decided that the church would not move. While they had every right to change their minds, those decisions had consequences leading to the loss of Fr. Malamis. After waiting five years, instead of the two he was promised, the Metropolis reassigned him to a nearby Parish that had recently opened a day school, and many families followed him there. This was a massive failure of Hierarchical leadership.
Fr. Malamis’ departure and the circumstances around it created doubt and uncertainty. Enthusiasm and support declined, as did enrollment, reducing tuition revenue, placing the school in a perilous financial position, unable to contribute toward the mortgage. The church refused to fulfill its obligation to make payments and rejected settlement proposals, leading to the current, avoidable, situation.
The current PC, rejected offers that provided a viable path toward saving the church. One offer, endorsed by the Metropolis, was to divide the loan, with HAA assuming 2/3 and HT 1/3.* More recently, the Foundation for Hellenic Education and Culture (FHEC) offered to buy the Deerfield property from HT for $4 million to allow the Academy to stay there. Unfortunately, the PC gambled on a $5.4 million offer from a developer (Gilbane) that was contingent on re-zoning. The Parish Council with the approval of the Metropolis Council, evicted 300 students and 35 teachers in the middle of a school year, to cause maximum disruption. By the Grace of God, FHEC purchased a nearby building and the school relocated over Christmas break. Gilbane was not able to secure re-zoning as everyone, except the HT PC, had predicted and withdrew its offer. The Academy had moved, and no longer needed nor had the ability to purchase Deerfield. Based on this, we are particularly disturbed by Fr. Jonas’ statement suggesting Academy members sabotaged the deal so that the Academy could buy the property at a low price. Fr. Jonas also states that HAA President, Jim Logothetis refused an invitation to meet with HT President, Stanley Andreakis. This meeting was only requested after a lawsuit against Mr. Logothetis had been filed, and his attorneys advised him against such a meeting.
This lawsuit against HAA and Mr. Logothetis is particularly disturbing because of the horrible message it sends. Who, in their right mind, will step up and lead, knowing some future group can accuse them of wrongdoing, slander their good name and expose them to a massive financial loss? We will be left with churches filled with well-intentioned people who will never have the fortitude to make ambitious plans, to take a measured risk, or to act in moving the church forward. If Chicago’s Greek community had acted this way in the past, they would have never undertaken the financial burden to build churches and schools.
The lawsuit alleges Mr. Logothetis had a conflict of interest in presiding over both the PC and HAA Board. If Mr. Logothetis had a conflict in serving both institutions, wouldn’t the one attorney who represented both sides, Constantine Kaloudis, also be conflicted? There was no conflict. We were one united community with a common, ambitious goal. The conflicts arose when the plan was abruptly and unilaterally altered.
It is regrettable that it has come to this, especially since this was avoidable. We pray that no other Parish will ever have to experience such a trauma.
*for more information and supporting documentation, please visit www.HolyTrinityDeerfieldTruth.org.
Sincerely,
James Anton
Dr. Steve Ballis
Demetrios Demos
Steve Gianos
John Giourdas
Vasilios Karahalios
Dr. Spiro Karras
Georgia Plevritis
Antonios Samiotakis
George Tsakanikas
Sotirios Vergakis
Steve Vrettos
17 Comments
Holy Trinity celebrates and all the twelve of you can think about is advancing your narrative. Your story is so questionable the herald wont even publish it, forcing you to purchase the space as an advertisement. Your oft repeated lies do not create truth, only propaganda. The only value this advertisement serves is to provide the names of the scoundrels involved. At least eleven of them anyway, apparently your group was able to acquire a signature from the grave.
Excuse me, but all of these FACTS are supported with documents, which are attached. Clearly this was sent in for publication prior to the church being saved. The community ought to know the truth and who better to share it than those who were present every step of the way, and who dearly served and supported the church for half their lives? Scoundrels? You make me sick.
Yianni, the comments that were published in the Kaloudis and Jonas interview were wreckless and false. Kaloudis mentions most of the parishioners moved away from the area, he stated 75-100 paying stewards. If the church gets saved, how does it even survive with only 100 stewards?
It’s an embarrassment that the current PC, Priests and Arch Diocese named a person in their lawsuit who devoted his life and own money to not just this church, but the Chicago Metropolis and several Hellenic Foundations.
Kaloudis makes a coy comment that “only the treasurer knows the amount owed to the Bank”. What Prostamenos doesn’t know how much debt exactly is owed?
At the end of the day, yes it’s a sad situation that one of the oldest churches is in this situation, especially when it was built by 2 or more generations ago by people who didn’t have much. However, the demographics of the area has changed and it doesn’t make sense to keep it afloat. Churches can’t survive with poor stewardship and attendance.
Yianni, really, dead? He is very much alive. Shame on you for making false statements.
Our statement was a response to set the record straight and offer the objective evidence that everyone had been asking for. Why is it wrong to offer such response to put closure to all the questions and correct the misinformation that been floating around and being negligently repeated.
Criticize and be dismissive all you want, but the true facts are there for you and others to finally can move on.
Yianni, who is deceased from this list?
Yianni, who from this list is deceased?
Yianni, we all celebrate with Holy Trinity, but the community deserves to know how we got here. The limited space allowed by the National Herald for a direct response was insufficient for the necessary length of this post, so THEY requested a paid submission. We believe the documentation provided supports our statement.
By the way, enlighten us….who among us is deceased?
The twelve bird brains responsible for this mess. Shame on all of you! There were elderly crying at Holy Trinity on the 13th, fearing their spiritual home was lost. Guardian Angels donated $2 million to help the church at the last minute and the only thing you twelve pharisees can do is worry about your egos and reputations. You have only brought shame upon yourselves.
Sorry Onassis, we twelve were not responsible for the mess, so we have nothing to be ashamed of. We have all given money, time, sweat and tears to Holy Trinity. The current parish council made terrible decisions. The community deserves to know the truth. Did you bother reading the supporting documents in the link at the end of the article? Have you seen Fr. Jonas’ Facebook post this morning where he states the church has NOT, in fact, been saved YET! There was no $2 million dollar donation….more misinformation. It seems there is an offer to the bank to try and work out a solution…..we pray it does work out. Let’s hope it’s at least as good as the offers the Parish Council previously rejected.
The fact that a generous benefactor stepped in at the last minute does not excuse the neglect and incompetence that brought the Church to this sad state to begin with. A full accounting must be made and the scoundrels punishes. I applaud these brave parish council members who put their names out there publicly to speak truth. It sounds like the old priest screwed up this situation by vetoing at the last minute a planned geographic move the Church badly needed.
In the recent statement by Fr. Jonas that there wasn’t a donation but an offer by a foundation that wants to remain anonymous, and this has only given them the gift of time. The church has not been saved.
There still are challenges but hope they get the approval from the bank of the offer comes soon.
Having grown up at Holy Trinity, attended Socrates, having numerous family sacraments at this blessed church, nothing breaks my heart more than the public fissures created over the last six years. In the 1990s as the stewards/parishioners and general Greek community left the area (including my family) at this time. A few like mind, continued to be members at Holy Trinity and faithfully attended every Sunday. However, at the same time, the majority of those who moved either went elsewhere or were slowly disconnected from the church. Faithfully so, this Parish Council, as other Parish Councils of Chicago churches dealing with similar challenges, charted out a Strategic Plan, not rooted in emotion, but in a fact-based, strategic direction for the community. Their vision and strategy was endorsed by the Parish Council, the Proistamenos, and Metropolis. New life had been breathed into our community as we saw our neglected school and families re-fill the halls of Deerfield.
Unfortunately, as key milestones of the signed-off plan approached, our Proistamenos, who had agreed to retire, strategy gave way to emotion. Statements like “let’s get rid of Malamis so we can save more money,” complemented by calling a hastily arranged and raucous Parish Assembly with non-paying members being given the ability to attend, not to mention evicting 300+ children from a Greek school led us to this place.
The Parish Council members above represent those who grew-up at HT and Socrates, saw the future, adopted best practice of developing a strategic plan endorsed at all levels. I admittedly was an excited parishioner and in retrospect, wish I could have done more myself, but was happy to have these leaders. Even when they were effectively shut-out of the church, they kept reaching out and seeking reconciliation and a plan forward, but unfortunately, those who I had loved in the past, owning the true Byzantine-style power, shut them out, shut the children out, and kicked out our future in many senses (Father Malamis, the children, and the majority of its membership).
I pray that a brave leader comes out of the ashes of HT to bridge this divide. Make no mistake, a mysterious $2m bailout is not a solution and will not make the church solvent. Rather it kicks the can down the road. The $2m was secured through the “a rich Greek or two.” This is the old way of doing things and not sustainable as evidenced by the recent crisis with our GOA. The GOC of America became insolvent as soon as these bailout professionals passed away. The church, as it hasn’t in the last six years, has no leadership ready to grow its membership, revenues or strategic path forward. As a their new Proistamenos and a second chance at redeeming himself from SS Constantine and Helen, Father Jonas has a chance to become this bridge as his peers from other churches are now understanding the criticality of a strategic plan. The goodness and heart of these former Parish Council members will allow for reconciliation and will assist. Will Father Jonas be the leader we need?
I pray for reconciliation and reconstitution of our community and pray for both sides.
Of concern is not how we got here but that we are here because of bad financial and spiritual leadership. We need to proceed with new leadership.
The church is viable at its current location contrary to what the north shore snobs have been saying. Fr Jonas has added a new energy to the church. Whats needed is a new outreach and more creative fundraising.
This is not about the church’s viability under its current Pastor, Fr. Jonas. It is about the poor decisions of the current parish council that rejected viable options to save the church. They have just spent the last week bashing the bank publicly, on TV, and are now hoping for sympathy from the bank with whatever offer the “guardian angels” have proposed.
Once you let the comitatzes remove organs and pews, the church is dead