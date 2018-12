NEW YORK – Yannis Amoryanos builds a modern paradise with his paintings – where the mind wanders beyond reality through the vibrant, optimistic colors and shapes that interfere with and change the emotional world of the viewer.

Thanks to the kind sponsorship of John Catsimatidis, the National Herald had the opportunity to see the exhibition of Yannis Amoryanos, which took place at the community hall of the Greek Orthodox Cathedral on December 11.