The Festive Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Christmas Party (Vid)

NEW YORK – The Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Cypriot Young Professionals, in cooperation with the Cyprus Trade Center in New York, held their Christmas party on December 11 at the Greek restaurant 11 Hanover Greek in Manhattan’s Financial District. Festive music by Phytos Stratis on the keyboard and singers Ariadne Panagopoulou and Demetris Michael added wonderful holiday cheer to the party with Christmas songs, and carols in Greek and English to entertain the guests.

Among those present were the Consul General of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet and his wife Melina. Amb. Phedonos spoke with The National Herald at the event, noting that “I am very happy to be here today among friends. I thank the U.S.-Cyprus Chamber of Commerce leadership for the invitation and congratulate them for organizing this evening’s event. It is an opportunity for an exchange of views on how to move forward in the business world. And I for my part will do everything I can to help them open up their horizons.”

He added that meetings are planned “with a view to further cooperation and development of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.”

President of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce Nicolas Nicolaou told TNH, “The purpose of the evening is to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s. It is an opportunity for all our members to meet and network. We chose a less formal and more youthful setting this year for the party.”

The aim of the Chamber is to encourage the relations between Cyprus and America and to facilitate networking for Cypriot and Cypriot-American professionals.

Also present were the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Cyprus to the UN Attaché for Press Affairs Eliza Patsalidou and First Secretary Fourth Committee Michael Mavros, Executive Director of the Chamber, Despina Axiotakis, the Founding President and Honorary Chairman of the Chamber Andreas Comodromos, Trade Commissioner of Cyprus Aristos Constantine, and attorney Maria Markou. Members of the Cypriot Young Professionals (CYP) and the Cyprus Permanent Mission to the United Nations also attended the event.

Mr. Comodromos told TNH, “I am particularly pleased to see among us the young people of the CYP. It gives me the hope that the Chamber will continue on and will be very strong. So I hope for these young people, the new year will be the best year in their lives and for our Chamber, all the best.”

CYP President Jovanna Tannousis said, “CYP is a part of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and aims to achieve business links between young Cypriots and Greeks in our community. I hope our organization will continue to promote business in our community. It is also important to remember that although we are far from our countries of origin, in order to achieve success in business we need to work together as much as we can.”

At the end of the night, President Nicolaou thanked all the attendees and the press, and invited everyone to join in singing Christmas songs.