CHANIA, Crete – A 43-year-old man was arrested in Chania, Crete on Friday on the basis of an Interpol warrant for his arrest on charges of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl from Belgium during her holidays on the island in the summer.

The authorities were informed about the allegations when the girl told her mother what happened.

The suspect was sent before a public prosecutor and an examining magistrate, who gave him an extension until Tuesday to prepare his testimony.