Stefanos Tsitsipas’ Tournament Schedule for 2019

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas has confirmed his participation in the Barcelona Open 2019 that will be held between April 22 and 28, the organisers said on Friday.

Tsitsipas’ confirmed tournament schedule for 2019 includes: The Hopman Cup, the Sydney International, the Australian Open, the Sofia Open, the Rotterdam Open, the Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte-Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open, the Estoril Open, the Mutua Madrid Open, the Internazionali Italia, the Rolland Garros, Wimbledon, the Rogers Cup, the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open, the Shanghai Masters and the Paris Masters.