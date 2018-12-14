Live: New Democracy’s Congress Starts with Its Leader Mitsotakis Speech

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy’s (ND) 12th Congress will start on Friday with a speech by its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Apart from the fact that 2019 will be a year of multiple elections, New Democracy believes that the national elections can be declared at any time – especially after the ratification of the Prespes Agreement by the FYROM parliament – due to the attitude of the government’s coalition partner Panos Kammenos. Therefore the party should be ready and united, the party stressed.

In this context, the 12th Congress is of particular importance as it will respond to the government’s arguments and promote the positions of ND for the next day of the elections when it will be in government.

Apart from the party’s positions on growth, driven by tax and insurance cuts, the reduction of bureaucracy and effective interventions to create a truly friendly investment environment, the ND leadership wants to convince voters that it has a realistic social agenda to support the weakest sections of society.