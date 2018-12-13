Pavlopoulos at Commemoration of Kalavryta Massacre

“The danger of the Nazi atrocity is not over, and European democracies must never allow such ‘ideologies’ to determine the future again,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on December 13, at the commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Kalavryta’s destruction.

On December 13, 1943, the Nazis killed nearly all male citizens over 12 years of age and burned the town down. Greeks honor the memory of the victims of “the greatest and most abominable war crime in Greece during World War II,” Pavlopoulos said, by sending the message, “We will not forget. Never again.”

He added that “we must not overlook that the danger of this Nazi atrocity is not over. Europe is seeing today the rise of entities which are fundamentally and unfortunately continuing this atrocity and inhuman ideology,” and called for the defense of humanitarianism and the European culture.