Traffic at Greek Airports up 10.1% in Jan-Nov 2018, CAA Reports

There was a 10.1 pct increase in passenger traffic at Greek airports in the 11-month period from January to November 2018 compared with the same period the previous year, according to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday.

Unveiling the latest statistics, the CAA referred to a “historic increase in air traffic to Greece”.

The total number of passengers using Greek airports in January-November 2018 reached 61,281,521, up from 55,677,135 in the same period in 2017, or an increase of 5,604,386 passengers.

The total number of flights to and from Greek airports in the same period reached 508,270, of which 193,215 were domestic and 315,055 were international. This was a 9.9 pct increase compared with the same period in 2017. The airport that experienced the biggest increase in passenger traffic in that time was that of Sitia (97.1 pct), while significant increases were also recorded by the airports at Milos (61.5 pct up) and Naxos (54.4 pct up).

The increase for the month of November was also sizeable, with total passenger traffic up 13.8 pct and flights increased by 16 pct compared with the previous year. International passenger arrivals rose even more, increasing by 17.1 pct compared with 2017. The busiest airports during this month were those of Athens, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Rhodes and Chania.

There was a 10.1 pct increase in passenger traffic at Greek airports in the 11-month period from January to November 2018 compared with the same period the previous year, according to figures released by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday.

Unveiling the latest statistics, the CAA referred to a “historic increase in air traffic to Greece”.

The total number of passengers using Greek airports in January-November 2018 reached 61,281,521 people, up from 55,677,135 in the same period in 2017, increasing by 5,604,386 passengers.

The total number of flights to and from Greek airports in the same period reached 508,270, of which 193,215 were domestic and 315,055 were international. This was a 9.9 pct increase compared to the same period in 2017. The airport that experienced the biggest increase in passenger traffic in that time was that of Sitia (97.1 pct), while significant increases were also recorded by the airports of Milos (61.5 pct up) and Naxos (54.4 pct up).

The increase for the month of November 2018 was also sizeable, with total passenger traffic up 13.8 pct and flights increased by 16 pct compared with the previous year. International passenger arrivals rose even more, increasing by 17.1 pct compared with 2017. The busiest airports during this month were those of Athens, Thessaloniki, Iraklio, Rhodes and Chania.