Sen. Gianaris’ Statement on Sunnyside Fire

SUNNYSIDE, NY – On December 13, New York State Senator Michael Gianaris issued the following statement following a major fire that destroyed businesses and homes in Sunnyside, Queens: “I was heartbroken to learn of last night’s devastating fire in Sunnyside impacting local businesses and neighborhood residents. I reached out to various agencies, including the American Red Cross, Office of Emergency Management, FDNY, Small Business Services, and the Small Business Administration to offer my assistance in recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“A number of firefighters and residents were injured during the incident. My thoughts are with them and their families in hopes of a speedy recovery. I thank them and the more than 200 FDNY members who responded for their bravery.”

According to the Associated Press, the fire raged through a row of businesses early on Thursday morning, collapsing part of a roof and injuring 12 people including seven firefighters.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening, Emergency Medical Services Chief James Booth said at the scene.

The fire was reported in a restaurant around 2:15 AM on December 13 on Queens Boulevard, and the flames spread between the roof and ceilings to neighboring businesses. About six businesses were affected, according to Assistant Fire Chief Anthony DeVita Jr.

Orange flames shot into the air and smoke engulfed the neighborhood of Sunnyside.

At least a dozen firefighters were in the immediate area when an apparent “smoke explosion” erupted and the roof collapsed, DeVita said.

“The chiefs on scene were proactive,” he said. “They saw this was an advanced fire and they began to back the troops out. Because they took that action, that more than likely prevented more serious injuries.”

Nearly 200 firefighters and emergency personnel worked to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures.

Fire officials said the blaze was under control and the cause was under investigation.

Material from the AP was used in this report.