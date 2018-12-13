Dr. Manolas Elected President of Hellenic Medical Society of NY

NEW YORK – Dr. Panagiotis Manolas was elected President of Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY). Dr. Manolas is a trusted surgeon, who earned his medical degree from the University of Athens School of Health Sciences. He completed a residency in surgery at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and a residency in plastic surgery at the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to enhance his clinical abilities.

After Dr. Manolas‘s …