Dr. Manolas Elected President of Hellenic Medical Society of NY

By TNH Staff December 13, 2018

Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, the new President of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York. Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej

NEW YORK – Dr. Panagiotis Manolas was elected President of Hellenic Medical Society of New York (HMSNY). Dr. Manolas is a trusted surgeon, who earned his medical degree from the University of Athens School of Health Sciences. He completed a residency in surgery at New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and a residency in plastic surgery at the State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to enhance his clinical abilities.

